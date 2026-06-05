Alessandro Circati News: Essential defender for NT

Circati is a likely starter in Australia's three-man defense heading into the World Cup.

Circati has continued to build his reputation in Italy, where consistent playing time has accelerated his growth as a central defender. Over the past season, he scored one goal while averaging 4.8 clearances and 1.4 tackles per match across 31 starts for Parma, and he also found the back of the net during an international friendly against Curacao in March. Such involvement in high-intensity play, coupled with his aerial strength, make him one of the team's primary defensive picks. The central man brings a calm presence on the ball and is generally comfortable helping initiate attacks from deep positions. Other than that, regular minutes on the field could allow him to accumulate a respectable volume of clearances and interceptions, with Australia expected to lean heavily on its back line throughout the tournament.