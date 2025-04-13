Alessandro Circati News: On bench Sunday
Circati (knee) is on the bench for Sunday's clash with Fiorentina.
Circati was expected to be available for Sunday's game after recovering from a major knee problem that sidelined him since mid-September. He was a regular starter before the injury but will likely need time to regain full match fitness. He is expected to build up his minutes gradually off the bench before pushing to reclaim a starting role for Parma.
