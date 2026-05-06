Alessandro Circati headshot

Alessandro Circati News: Season high five tackles

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Circati recorded five tackles (four won) and four clearances in Sunday's 2-0 defeat against Inter Milan.

Circati delivered a solid defensive display despite the loss, setting a season high with five tackles alongside four clearances. The center back has now registered four or more tackles in each of his last two games and four or more clearances in each of his last eight appearances.

Alessandro Circati
Parma
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