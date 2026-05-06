Alessandro Circati News: Season high five tackles
Circati recorded five tackles (four won) and four clearances in Sunday's 2-0 defeat against Inter Milan.
Circati delivered a solid defensive display despite the loss, setting a season high with five tackles alongside four clearances. The center back has now registered four or more tackles in each of his last two games and four or more clearances in each of his last eight appearances.
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