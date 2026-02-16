Alessandro Circati News: Suspended for Milan fixture

Circati had three tackles (one won), two clearances and two key passes and was cautioned for the fifth time in Sunday's 2-1 win over Verona.

Circati was turned around by an opponent in the box and brought him down, causing a PK and triggering a one-game ban because of yellow-card accumulation. Mariano Troilo will return from suspension versus Milan on Sunday and will replace him in the back, unless the coach decides to go with a more aggressive scheme.