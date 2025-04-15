Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alessandro Circati headshot

Alessandro Circati News: Unused against Fiorentina

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Circati (knee) didn't play in Sunday's 0-0 draw with Fiorentina.

Circati returned to the game-day squad list after months and wasn't fielded. He'll likely be managed carefully for a while and will be the fourth or fifth option in the back once closer to 100 percent. He played four times before going down, notching four tackles, two interceptions, 28 clearances and four blocks.

Alessandro Circati
Parma
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now