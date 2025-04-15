Alessandro Circati News: Unused against Fiorentina
Circati (knee) didn't play in Sunday's 0-0 draw with Fiorentina.
Circati returned to the game-day squad list after months and wasn't fielded. He'll likely be managed carefully for a while and will be the fourth or fifth option in the back once closer to 100 percent. He played four times before going down, notching four tackles, two interceptions, 28 clearances and four blocks.
