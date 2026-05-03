Alessandro Deiola Injury: Leaves Bologna game in first half
Deiola recorded one shot (zero on goal) and committed one foul in 42 minutes before exiting Sunday's clash with Bologna due to a possible thigh problem, Sky Italy reported.
Deiola had a goal disallowed early because of an offside and didn't do a lot before bowing out after receiving treatment because of a muscular issue late in the first half. He'll take tests before Saturday's home contest versus Bologna. Ibrahima Sulemana replaced him in this one.
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