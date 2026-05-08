Alessandro Deiola Injury: Makes squad for Udinese game

Deiola (thigh) has been called up for Saturday's tilt versus Udinese.

Deiola was able to work with the rest of his teammates on the eve of the game and will be available despite leaving early last week, but his minutes might be watched closely. He has notched at least one shot in his last five displays (four starts), racking up 12 attempts (three on target) and adding one chance created and five tackles (three won) over that span. Paul Mendy or Ibrahim Sulemana could get the nod over him.