Alessandro Deiola Injury: Selected for Pisa fixture

Deiola (thigh) has been included in Cagliari's call-ups to face Pisa on Sunday.

Deiola has recuperated after sitting out two months because of consecutive thigh problems and will likely be handled carefully given his recent injury history and because Cagliari in full force in the midfield, as Gianluca Gaetano (thigh) and Luca Mazzitelli (calf) are also available after missing time. Ibrahim Sulemana and Joseph Liteta have held down the fort while several teammates were absent. Deiola has recorded at least one tackle in all his 12 appearances, amassing 26 (17 won). He has notched multiple clearances in his last three outings, piling up 15, adding two shots (zero on target) and six interceptions and scoring once over that span.