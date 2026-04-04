Alessandro Deiola News: Busy offensively in Sassuolo tilt

Deiola registered four shots (one on goal) and one tackle (one won) and drew one foul in Saturday's 2-1 defeat versus Sassuolo.

Deiola was able to go the distance in his second appearance after multiple thigh injuries and paced his team in attempts, but was unable to find the back of the net. He'll likely stay ahead of Ibrahim Sulemana and Luca Mazzitelli if he avoids further physical problems. He has notched at least one tackle in every seasonal display, totaling 28 (19 won). He has assisted once and added six interceptions, six shots and 15 clearances in his last five outings.