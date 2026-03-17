Alessandro Deiola News: DNP in Pisa contest

Deiola (thigh) was an unused sub in Sunday's 3-1 defeat versus Pisa.

Deiola was a late addition to the squad list and wasn'f fielded in his return from a five-game absence. He'll impact Ibrahim Sulemana, Joseph Liteta and Michel Adopo's minutes once he's able to play. He has assisted twice in his last six outings, adding four shots (two on target), three key passes and 23 clearances.