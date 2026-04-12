Alessandro Deiola News: Fires off five shots

Deiola had five shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 1-0 victory against Cremonese.

Deiola was back in the starting XI for a second match in a row Saturday after just returning from an injury not too long ago, playing the full 90 once again. He would see a decent five shots but only put one on target, failing to score at all. He hopes to earn a goal in the final few games of the season, as he is yet to earn one this season in 15 appearances, with only two last season.