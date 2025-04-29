Alessandro Deiola News: Scores against Verona

Deiola scored one goal to go with one shot (one on target), one tackle (zero won) and one clearance in 7 minutes in Monday's 2-0 win versus Verona.

Deiola didn't play a lot but put the finishing touches on the wing by being at the right place at the right time on a late counter, tucking it in the empty net from inside the box. It's his first goal of the season. He has made the XI thrice in his last five appearances, notching a tackle in four of them (two won) and posting three shots (one on target), one cross (one accurate) and four clearances.