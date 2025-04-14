Fantasy Soccer
Alessandro Deiola headshot

Alessandro Deiola News: Unavailable against Fiorentina

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Deiola won one of one tackle, had one interception and one block and was cautioned for the fifth time in Saturday's 3-1 defeat versus Inter.

Deiola resumed starting after two matches but didn't have a noteworthy display and will miss the next match due to yellow-card accumulation. Nicolas Viola, Matteo Prati and Razvan Marin are all options to replace him, depending on how offensive-minded the gaffer wants to be.

Alessandro Deiola
Cagliari
