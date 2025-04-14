Alessandro Deiola News: Unavailable against Fiorentina

Deiola won one of one tackle, had one interception and one block and was cautioned for the fifth time in Saturday's 3-1 defeat versus Inter.

Deiola resumed starting after two matches but didn't have a noteworthy display and will miss the next match due to yellow-card accumulation. Nicolas Viola, Matteo Prati and Razvan Marin are all options to replace him, depending on how offensive-minded the gaffer wants to be.