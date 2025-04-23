Alessandro Deiola News: Will return in Verona match

Deiola completed a one-game suspension in Wednesday's 2-1 defeat against Fiorentina.

Deiola will be eligible to play Monday and will compete with Matteo Prati, Michel Adopo, Antoine Makoumbou and Nicolas Viola for a pair of midfield spots. He has gotten the nod in three of five matches before the ban, tallying at least one tackle and one interception in three of them and recording two shots (zero on target) and four blocks.