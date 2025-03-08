Alessandro Florenzi News: Unused against Lecce

Florenzi (knee) wasn't fielded during Saturday's 3-2 victory over Lecce.

Florenzi was back on the squad list after an extended absence, but the match hung in the balance until late. He'll have to wait for easier situations to start getting minutes. He'll primarily serve as Kyle Walker and Theo Hernandez's deputy along with Alex Jimenez and Davide Bartesaghi. He tallied one goal, four assists, 45 chances created and 122 crosses (45 accurate) in 31 appearances (19 starts) in Serie A last season.