Alessandro Gabrielloni Injury: Probable for Roma meeting

Gabrielloni (calf) "has recovered from his injury," coach Cesc Fabregas announced.

Gabrielloni will be back with the squad after being sidelined for six matches. His limited role is unlikely to grow, and he'll also have to compete with Tasos Douvikas. Plus, the coach has often gone without a pure no.9 in recent tilts. He has scored and assisted once in his last five displays (zero starts), posting one shot on target and two chances created.