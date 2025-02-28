Fantasy Soccer
Alessandro Gabrielloni headshot

Alessandro Gabrielloni Injury: Probable for Roma meeting

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 28, 2025 at 11:43pm

Gabrielloni (calf) "has recovered from his injury," coach Cesc Fabregas announced.

Gabrielloni will be back with the squad after being sidelined for six matches. His limited role is unlikely to grow, and he'll also have to compete with Tasos Douvikas. Plus, the coach has often gone without a pure no.9 in recent tilts. He has scored and assisted once in his last five displays (zero starts), posting one shot on target and two chances created.

Alessandro Gabrielloni
Como
More Stats & News
