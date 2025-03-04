Alessandro Gabrielloni News: DNP versus Roma

Gabrielloni (calf) didn't get minutes in Sunday's 2-1 defeat against Roma.

Gabrielloni returned from a six-absence absence, but he has a couple of strikers ahead of him in the depth chart, Patrick Cutrone and Tasos Douvikas, and Nico Paz has been handling that role in recent matches. He has come off the bench 11 times this season, scoring and assisting once and adding three shots (one on target), four key passes and one inaccurate cross.