Alessandro Marcandalli Injury: Logs six clearances against Lecce
Marcandalli registered one tackle (zero won), one block and six clearances in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Lecce.
Marcadalli replaced Joel Schingtienne (undisclosed) in the back and had a mixed bag, as he put up decent numbers but wasn't always on point. He received some medical attention before leaving the game late, so he might need to be assessed ahead of Saturday's home game versus Monza.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now