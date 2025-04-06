Fantasy Soccer
Alessandro Marcandalli headshot

Alessandro Marcandalli Injury: Logs six clearances against Lecce

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

Marcandalli registered one tackle (zero won), one block and six clearances in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Lecce.

Marcadalli replaced Joel Schingtienne (undisclosed) in the back and had a mixed bag, as he put up decent numbers but wasn't always on point. He received some medical attention before leaving the game late, so he might need to be assessed ahead of Saturday's home game versus Monza.

Alessandro Marcandalli
Venezia
