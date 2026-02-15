Alessandro Marcandalli News: Holds his own against Cremonese

Marcandalli won one tackle and had five clearances, one block and one interception in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Cremonese.

Marcandalli wasn't as busy as his teammates in the back, but still had a solid showing and put up numbers across the board defensively. He has registered one or more clearances in the last six titles, piling up 34 and adding five tackles (three won), seven interceptions and five blocks, with three clean sheets in that stretch. Instead, he failed to send in a cross after doing so in four straight fixtures.