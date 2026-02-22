Alessandro Marcandalli News: Quality shift in Torino contest

Marcandalli won one tackle and recorded one tackle (one won), five clearances and one interception in Sunday's 3-0 victory versus Torino.

Marcandalli put up decent numbers while helping his side secure its second consecutive clean sheet. He has tallied at least one clearance in the last eight matches, accumulating 40 and adding eight interceptions and five blocks over that span. Moreover, he has recorded one tackle (all won) in each of the last three fixtures.