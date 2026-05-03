Alessandro Marcandalli News: Solid in Atalanta contest

Marcandalli won three of three tackles and recorded one cross (one accurate), one chance created and two clearances in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Atalanta.

Marcandelli was on point in the back and contributed to stopping the opponents, although other Genoa defenders had busier stat lines. He has notched multiple clearances in the last four games, amassing 11 and adding two crosses (both accurate) and four interceptions during that stretch, with one clean sheet. Additionally, this marked his third straight fixtures with one or more tackles, for a total of seven (five won).