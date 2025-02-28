Alessandro Vogliacco Injury: Good to go for Udinese game

Vogliacco (thigh) "has trained with the group for two days and will be available Saturday," coach Christian Chivu announced.

Vogliacco was a late scratch for the previous game but was diagnosed with simple muscle fatigue and quickly shook it off. He'll compete with Lautaro Valenti, Botond Balogh and Giovanni Leoni for two spots in the back, depending also on his level of fitness. He has started in five straight matches since joining, recording one tackle (zero won), two interceptions, 15 clearances and eight blocks, with no clean sheets.