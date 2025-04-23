Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alessandro Vogliacco headshot

Alessandro Vogliacco Injury: Limps off against Juventus

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2025

Vogliacco had one tackle (one won) and one interception in 10 minutes before leaving Wednesday's tilt versus Parma due to a possible thigh injury, La Gazzetta dello Sport relayed.

Vogliacco was sturdy in the early going but had to stop on his tracks after a sprint and was quickly replaced after receiving some medical attention. The coach turned to Antoine Hainaut and moved Enrico Delprato to the defense.

Alessandro Vogliacco
Parma
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now