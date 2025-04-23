Alessandro Vogliacco Injury: Limps off against Juventus
Vogliacco had one tackle (one won) and one interception in 10 minutes before leaving Wednesday's tilt versus Parma due to a possible thigh injury, La Gazzetta dello Sport relayed.
Vogliacco was sturdy in the early going but had to stop on his tracks after a sprint and was quickly replaced after receiving some medical attention. The coach turned to Antoine Hainaut and moved Enrico Delprato to the defense.
