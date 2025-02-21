Alessandro Vogliacco Injury: Will sit out Bologna meeting
Vogliacco hasn't been selected for Saturday's match versus Bologna due to a late muscular injury, Parma relayed.
Vogliacco picked up a physical problem late in the week and will take some tests in the next few days. Botond Balogh and Lautaro Valenti are the only center-backs left since Giovanni Leoni is suspended, although Enrico Delprato can adapt to the role if need be.
