Vogliacco served a one-game in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Monza.

Vogliacco will be eligible to play against Verona on March 21 and will compete with Giovanni Leoni and Botond Balogh to partner with Lautaro Valenti. He has tallied two tackles (zero won), two interceptions, 20 clearances and nine blocks in his last five showings, without any clean sheet.