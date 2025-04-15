Fantasy Soccer
Alessandro Vogliacco News: Logs seven clearances in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Vogliacco made one tackle and seven clearances while helping his side to keep a clean sheet during Sunday's scoreless draw against Fiorentina.

Vogliacco put up another productive performance at the heart of the defense, pacing his team in clearances while dominating against opposing forwards. A starter during most of the campaign, the center-back took his game into another level as of late, with 21 clearances over his last four starts.

