Alessandro Vogliacco News: Logs seven clearances in draw
Vogliacco made one tackle and seven clearances while helping his side to keep a clean sheet during Sunday's scoreless draw against Fiorentina.
Vogliacco put up another productive performance at the heart of the defense, pacing his team in clearances while dominating against opposing forwards. A starter during most of the campaign, the center-back took his game into another level as of late, with 21 clearances over his last four starts.
