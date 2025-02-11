Alessandro Vogliacco News: Own goal in defeat
Vogliacco recorded an own goal and three clearances in Sunday's 2-1 loss versus Cagliari.
Vogliacco had the misfortune of being charged with an own goal to put his side at a 0-1 disadvantage int he 57th minute of play. On a more positive note, it was the third straight game that he played a full 90 minutes. Additionally, with two blocked shots in the match, he is up to five blocked shots across the last four games.
