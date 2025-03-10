Alessandro Vogliacco News: Suspended for Monza meeting

Vogliacco had one tackle (zero won), five clearances and one block and was booked for the fifth time in Saturday's 2-2 draw with Torino.

Vogliacco was back in the starting lineup after dealing with an injury but didn't have a noteworthy showing and will be unavailable for the next game due to yellow-card accumulation. Botond Balogh or Giovanni Leoni will partner with Lautaro Valenti versus Monza on Saturday.