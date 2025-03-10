Fantasy Soccer
Alessandro Vogliacco

Alessandro Vogliacco News: Suspended for Monza meeting

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Vogliacco had one tackle (zero won), five clearances and one block and was booked for the fifth time in Saturday's 2-2 draw with Torino.

Vogliacco was back in the starting lineup after dealing with an injury but didn't have a noteworthy showing and will be unavailable for the next game due to yellow-card accumulation. Botond Balogh or Giovanni Leoni will partner with Lautaro Valenti versus Monza on Saturday.

Alessandro Vogliacco
Parma
