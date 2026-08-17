Alessandro Zanoli Injury: Not cleared yet

Zanoli has been practicing regularly, but he didn't make the game-day squad list for Saturday's Coppa Italia match versus Padova and didn't get minutes in the friendlies.

Zanoli is getting close after tearing his knee in late January, but he's not quite ready yet and will likely miss time at the beginning of the season. He'll need a while to round into shape after exiting the rehab protocol. Mergim Vojvoda has replaced Kingsley Ehizibue as the starter at the position, with Oier Zarraga and Nicolo Bertola as his deputies for the time being.