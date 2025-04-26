Alessandro Zanoli Injury: Questionable for Como bout

Zanoli "is dealing with some back soreness and hasn't trained a lot lately. We'll see how he feels Sunday;" coach Patrick Vieira relayed.

Zanoli was technically available but didn't play midweek as he was already dealing with the nagging issue. Brooke Norton-Cuffy substituted for him on the flank from the get-go, while Lorenzo Venturino came off the bench. Genoa don't have many alternatives with Ruslan Malinovskyi (ankle) and Caleb Ekuban (undisclosed) out of commission and Vitinha (undisclosed) iffy.