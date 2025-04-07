Alessandro Zanoli News: Scores winner against Udinese

Zanoli scored a goal off two shots (both on target) and created three chances during Friday's 1-0 win over Udinese.

Zanoli had arguably his most remarkable performance of the season as he created more chances than he did in any other game over the last four months and used a powerful one-timed finish to score the game-winner for Genoa in the 77th minute. This was the first goal of the season for the attacker, who will hope to keep it up during the final stretch of the campaign.