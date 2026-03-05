Alessio Castro-Montes Injury: Back available Saturday

Castro-Montes (muscular) trained all week and is expected to start on the right flank in Saturday's clash against Dortmund, according to coach Lukas Kwasniok. "Maina and Castro-Montes were both able to train all week. Alessio will also start on the right wing-back on Saturday"

Castro-Montes trained all week and is expected to start in Saturday's clash against Dortmund after missing the last four matches due to a muscular injury. The right wing-back had started the three matches prior to the injury, and his return could provide a significant boost for his team. Jakub Kaminski is likely to move into an attacking midfield role to allow Castro-Montes to reclaim his spot.