Alessio Castro-Montes Injury: Partially trains

Castro-Montes (muscular) has partially trained with his teammates, according to his club.

Castro-Montes has been out since the start of February but is seeing some progress again after a setback a bit ago, with the defender now an option to train in a semi-integrated group. That said, his return is nearing, although he still needs to join his teammates for training. He was earning some starting time in the defense before the injury, hoping to return to that role once fit.