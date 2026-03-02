Alessio Castro-Montes Injury: Returns to progressive training

Castro-Montes (muscular) returns progressively to team training but isn't fit to make the match squad yet, according to the club.

Castro-Montes is still battling a muscle issue, but he has progressively returned to team training, signaling that a return to the match squad in the coming weeks is firmly on track. That would be a major lift for the group, as he has been a regular starter along the back line this season and his absence has forced a defensive reshuffle. In the meantime, Kristoffer Lund has stepped into a larger role while Castro-Montes works his way back to full fitness.