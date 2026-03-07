Alessio Castro-Montes headshot

Alessio Castro-Montes Injury: Ruled out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Castro-Montes (muscular) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Dortmund.

Castro-Montes will miss another match as he continues to recover from a muscular injury that has sidelined him for the last four games. Despite returning to training this week, he has not progressed enough to be included in the squad. Jakub Kaminski starts once again on the flank in his absence.

Alessio Castro-Montes
1. FC Köln
