Alessio Castro-Montes Injury: Ruled out Saturday
Castro-Montes (muscular) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Dortmund.
Castro-Montes will miss another match as he continues to recover from a muscular injury that has sidelined him for the last four games. Despite returning to training this week, he has not progressed enough to be included in the squad. Jakub Kaminski starts once again on the flank in his absence.
