Alessio Castro-Montes Injury: Suffers setback

Castro-Montes (muscular) suffered a setback and is ruled out for the time being, according to coach Lukas Kwasniok. "Monti unfortunately suffered a setback. It's not dramatic, but the muscle is reacting. The overall strain seems to be taking its toll on him, after he barely played in the first half of the season. We're trying to get that under control."

Castro-Montes suffered a setback with his muscular injury ahead of last week's clash against Dortmund and will remain sidelined for the time being as he works his way back to full fitness. This comes as a tough break for the goats since he's expected to hold a solid role when available. His absence forces a shake-up in the starting XI, with Linton Maina or Jakub Kaminski likely stepping in to cover his spot until he returns.