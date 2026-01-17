Castro-Montes began his 2026 calendar year with two assists at Heidenheim. He did not play Koln's very next game against Bundesliga powerhouse Bayern Munich, as the team instead opted to use him Saturday against Mainz. In terms of getting the best result this weekend, Koln's strategy worked, as Castro-Montes assisted one of two goals scored by Ragnar Ache. With three goals across two appearances, the former is at least making an improved case for a more consistent role as Koln tries to turn the page in 2026.