Castro-Montes shined in what marked his first appearance since November 29, as he picked up his first two goal contributions of the season and set a season high with 26 completed passes. He assisted on both his squad's goals, beginning with a cross to Eric Martel, who headed it home from the center of the box in the 18th minute. His second assist came early in the second half, where he fed the ball to Said El Mala, who buried a shot off the fast beak in the 48th minute. Castro-Montes also put up a solid defensive effort, with two tackles won, two interceptions and a blocked shot.