Alessio Castro-Montes News: Nets Sunday

Castro-Montes scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Eintracht Frankfurt.

Castro-Montes isn't a goalscoring threat, but he scored during Sunday's clash, making the most of his only shot during the win. The defender isn't likely to become any sort of offensive threat despite this goal. Still a goal in a tough match is a nice boon, and earned a draw against a top-half opponent.