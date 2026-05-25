Alessio Furlanetto News: Finishes with win
Furlanetto had one save and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Pisa.
Furlanetto made his second start of the season in the final match of the campaign and finished with a win. He stopped one of the two shots he faced and did what he had to to earn the win. Edoardo Motta missed the match due to a thigh strain, but remains the top option heading into the off season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now