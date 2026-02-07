Romagnoli stayed at the club despite asking out, and the team eventually blamed his agent for the whole ordeal. He'll resume being an option, but the gaffer stopped short of declaring whether he'll start right away or if he'll need more time to improve his form. Oliver Provstgaard would get the nod if he didn't. Romagnoli has logged one or more clearances in every appearance, totaling 81 in 20 matches and has posted four tackles (three won), four interceptions and four blocks in his last five displays, with two clean sheets.