Alessio Romagnoli Injury: Fit for Viktoria Plzen match

Romagnoli (thigh) returned to full training and will be an option Thursday against Viktoria Plzen, Tuttomercatoweb relayed.

Romagnoli was mostly spared out of precaution for the Milan match and might make a quick return to the starting lineup, replacing either Mario Gila or Samuel Gigot. He has notched seven tackles (five won), seven interceptions, 31 clearances and three blocks in his last five appearances, contributing to one clean sheet.