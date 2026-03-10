Alessio Romagnoli Injury: Forced off in Sassuolo clash

Romagnoli had two clearances in 45 minutes in Monday's 2-1 win versus Sassuolo and left at half-time due to a calf issue, coach Maurizio Sarri relayed.

Romagnoli had a quiet first half and didn't return from the locker room because of muscular discomfort. He'll undergo exams in the coming days ahead of Sunday's home game versus Milan. Oliver Provstgaard would be the next man up in the back if necessary.