Alessio Romagnoli Injury: Good to go for Bologna game
Romagnoli (calf) is set to return versus Bologna on Sunday, Tuttomercatoweb reported.
Romagnoli has been able to train regularly for most of the week after being a late scratch for the previous contest and will likely get the nod over Oliver Provstgaard in the back. He has contributed to two clean sheets in his last five appearances, recording five interceptions, 14 clearances and three blocks during that stretch.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now