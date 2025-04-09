Alessio Romagnoli Injury: Healthy for Bodo Glimt game

Romagnoli (illness) returned to full training ahead of Thursday's Europa League clash with Bodo Glimt, Mediaset reported.

Romagnoli has shaken off the flu that sidelined him in the past Serie A match and could replace Samuel Gigot next to Mario Gila. He has impressively scored thrice in his last five showings, recording seven tackles (four won), four interceptions and 34 clearances, with no clean sheets.