Alessio Romagnoli Injury: Late call for Milan bout

Romagnoli (calf) "is nursing a bruise, and we'll try to recover him until Sunday morning, but it's not easy," coach Maurizio Sarri announced.

Romagnoli suffered a contusion in the first half of the last game and has been training on the side so far, but he could still get the nod if he feels well enough on game day. Otherwise, Oliver Provstgaard will team up with Mario Gila.