Alessio Romagnoli Injury: Late scratch for Milan clash
Romagnoli is unavailable for Sunday's tilt against Milan due to muscle fatigue, La Gazzetta dello Sport reported.
Romagnoli suffered the ailment in the previous game but was spotted in training throughout the week. He evidently didn't feel comfortable enough on game day and will be re-evaluated ahead of Thursday's Europa League game versus Viktoria Plzen. Samuel Gigot is getting the call over Patric in relief.
