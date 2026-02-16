Alessio Romagnoli headshot

Alessio Romagnoli News: Completes disqualification

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 16, 2026 at 12:37am

Romagnoli served a one-game ban in Saturday's 2-0 loss to Atalanta.

Romagnoli will return versus Cagliari on Saturday and start alongside either Mario Gila (knee), Oliver Provstgaard or Patric. He has recorded multiple clearances in every seasonal appearance, racking up 83 in 21 matches, with nine clean sheets. He has logged three tackles (two won), six interceptions and two blocks in his last five displays.

Alessio Romagnoli
Lazio
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now