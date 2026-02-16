Alessio Romagnoli News: Completes disqualification

Romagnoli served a one-game ban in Saturday's 2-0 loss to Atalanta.

Romagnoli will return versus Cagliari on Saturday and start alongside either Mario Gila (knee), Oliver Provstgaard or Patric. He has recorded multiple clearances in every seasonal appearance, racking up 83 in 21 matches, with nine clean sheets. He has logged three tackles (two won), six interceptions and two blocks in his last five displays.