Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alessio Romagnoli headshot

Alessio Romagnoli News: Logs eight clearances in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Romagnoli made three tackles (all won) and eight clearances while helping his side to keep a clean sheet during Saturday's scoreless draw against Venezia.

Romagnoli had another solid performance to his name at the heart of the defense as he paced all players in clearances and prevailed over opposing forwards at all times. With 22 clearances over his last four starts, the center-back appears to be back at his top form after some early-season struggles.

Alessio Romagnoli
Lazio
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now