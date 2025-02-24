Alessio Romagnoli News: Logs eight clearances in draw

Romagnoli made three tackles (all won) and eight clearances while helping his side to keep a clean sheet during Saturday's scoreless draw against Venezia.

Romagnoli had another solid performance to his name at the heart of the defense as he paced all players in clearances and prevailed over opposing forwards at all times. With 22 clearances over his last four starts, the center-back appears to be back at his top form after some early-season struggles.