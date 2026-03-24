Alessio Romagnoli News: Logs nine clearances versus Bologna

Romagnoli (calf) had nine clearances, one tackle (one won) and one interception in Sunday's 2-0 victory over Bologna.

Romagnoli saw full minutes in his return from a muscular injury and matched his season high in clearances while his team stifled a respectable offense. He has tallied multiple clearances in three appearances in a row, totaling 17 and adding one block and three interceptions during that stretch.